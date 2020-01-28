Ad
euobserver
Europe should end its diplomatic paralysis in order to prevent a bigger crisis: recognising the state of Palestine is one of the first steps they can take in order to move forward. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

EU & the World
Opinion
by Ahmad Tibi, Jerusalem,

Based on the first days of 2020, this year may become a dramatic turning point in our region.

Three years of a catastrophic foreign policy by the Donald Trump administration, and almost the same period of time of European paralysis in the Middle East, the consequences of not taking action to advance the cause of peace and security are coming out every day.

Now there are signs that the Trump administration may finally release its "plan". A gift to Netanyahu's campaign that will f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Ahmad Tibi is a member of the Israeli parliament and leader of a faction of the Joint List and a doctor.

Related articles

Surge in Israeli demolition of EU-funded buildings
US and EU go separate ways on Israeli settlers
Pro-Israeli group scores own goal on EU retail labels
Europe should end its diplomatic paralysis in order to prevent a bigger crisis: recognising the state of Palestine is one of the first steps they can take in order to move forward. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Ahmad Tibi is a member of the Israeli parliament and leader of a faction of the Joint List and a doctor.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections