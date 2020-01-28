Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

Based on the first days of 2020, this year may become a dramatic turning point in our region.
Three years of a catastrophic foreign policy by the Donald Trump administration, and almost the same period of time of European paralysis in the Middle East, the consequences of not taking action to advance the cause of peace and security are coming out every day.
Now there are signs that the Trump administration may finally release its "plan". A gift to Netanyahu's campaign that will f...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Ahmad Tibi is a member of the Israeli parliament and leader of a faction of the Joint List and a doctor.
Dr Ahmad Tibi is a member of the Israeli parliament and leader of a faction of the Joint List and a doctor.