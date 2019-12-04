Keep an eye on the Swiss!

So many things are happening in Europe that many of us will have missed the small political earthquake that took place in Switzerland recently.
Small and outside the European Union, Switzerland may not be on everyone's political radar. Yet, what matters for the Alpine country tends to matter for us, too. European political trends often start in Switzerland.
This is why the result of the Swiss parliamentary elections on 20 October – huge gains for the greens, painful losses for th...
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in De Standaard.
