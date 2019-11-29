Gaza, where silence kills more than bombs

Earlier this month, in just 48 hours between the 12 and the 14 of November, the Israeli army carried out a series of aerial strikes on Gaza's crammed neighbourhoods killing 34 Palestinians – including eight children and three women- and injuring over 100 people.

The assault put further strain and caused damage to Gaza's already decrepit infrastructure due to Israel's 12-year blockade of the tiny strip.

Why does Israel show such extreme cruelty to people struggling to survive in...