Current rules prohibit the EU from funding military operations and supplying lethal weaponry, but as an off-budget instrument the EPF would circumvent these rules (Photo: Yarden Sachs)

EU's new €10bn 'peace facility' risks fuelling conflict

EU & the World
Opinion
by Lucia Montanaro and Tuuli Räty, Brussels,

On Wednesday (27 November), European ambassadors will discuss plans to set up a European Peace Facility (EPF) to provide up to €10.5bn for EU military operations and security assistance.

The facility could see Europe supplying outside 'partner' countries and regional military operations with lethal weapons and ammunition via EU-managed funds for the first time.

This would mark a major shift in EU's external action that raises human rights concerns and could perpetuate cycles of ...

Author Bio

Lucia Montanaro is head of Saferworld Europe and Tuuli Räty is EU policy and advocacy officer.

