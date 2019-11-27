EU's new €10bn 'peace facility' risks fuelling conflict

On Wednesday (27 November), European ambassadors will discuss plans to set up a European Peace Facility (EPF) to provide up to €10.5bn for EU military operations and security assistance.
The facility could see Europe supplying outside 'partner' countries and regional military operations with lethal weapons and ammunition via EU-managed funds for the first time.
This would mark a major shift in EU's external action that raises human rights concerns and could perpetuate cycles of ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lucia Montanaro is head of Saferworld Europe and Tuuli Räty is EU policy and advocacy officer.
Lucia Montanaro is head of Saferworld Europe and Tuuli Räty is EU policy and advocacy officer.