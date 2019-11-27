EU's new €10bn 'peace facility' risks fuelling conflict

On Wednesday (27 November), European ambassadors will discuss plans to set up a European Peace Facility (EPF) to provide up to €10.5bn for EU military operations and security assistance.

The facility could see Europe supplying outside 'partner' countries and regional military operations with lethal weapons and ammunition via EU-managed funds for the first time.

This would mark a major shift in EU's external action that raises human rights concerns and could perpetuate cycles of ...