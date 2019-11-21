Ad
Chairwoman Evelyn Regner (S&D, Austria) wants concrete action on gender balance from the women's rights and gender equality committee (Photo: European Parliament)

Binding measures to expand gender balance

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

There is a need to expand gender balance in the political and economic sphere, and this can only be achieved by binding measures, the chair of the commintee on women's rights and gender equality, Austrian MEP Evelyn Regner told EUobserver.

"The time for well-intentioned but ineffective declarations of intent has to be over. It's time that women are finally financial independent, because many other forms of inequality derive from not being independent," the social democrat politician sa...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

