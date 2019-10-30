Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU

Finland, which currently holds the EU's presidency until the end of the year, is lobbying to keep forestry a national competency - undermining a key part of the EU's climate efforts to reduce emissions.

The EU considers land use and forestry two of the most important sectors for the bloc's climate policy - as they include the use of soils, trees, plants, biomass, and timber.

Bearing in mind the climate targets for 2030 and 2050, the European Union designed a regulation for land us...