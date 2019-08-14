Ad
More than 500 rescued people now waiting on board the two charity vessels (Photo: CSDP EEAS)

EU asked to solve migrant rescue deadlock

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,
France has initiated informal talks with the European Commission to find a solution for the 'Open Arms', a Spanish rescue ship which has been stuck in the Mediterranean Sea for 13 days with 151 people on board, after being denied entry by Italy and Malta.

The Spanish authorities' attitude also remains unclear.

"Just like every other time this kind of situation has come up, France is taking the initiative and actively contributing to the search for a solution at European scale to ...

Elena Sánchez Nicolás is a Spanish freelance journalist based in Belgium.

