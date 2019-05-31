Millions needed by mid-June to feed war-stricken Gazans

Earlier this month, war reached the Gaza Strip, compounding the misery of some two million people largely locked within the crumbling territory.

"The intensity of missiles and rockets flying back and forth was higher than in 2014 on a daily average basis," Matthias Schmale, who directs the United Nations relief for works agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), told EUobserver in an interview in Brussels.

The German director oversees the operations from an office inside a large wh...