Ad
euobserver
The 12-year blockade has wrecked the economy, created massive unemployment, and disenfranchised a youth with few if any future prospects. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Millions needed by mid-June to feed war-stricken Gazans

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Earlier this month, war reached the Gaza Strip, compounding the misery of some two million people largely locked within the crumbling territory.

"The intensity of missiles and rockets flying back and forth was higher than in 2014 on a daily average basis," Matthias Schmale, who directs the United Nations relief for works agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), told EUobserver in an interview in Brussels.

The German director oversees the operations from an office inside a large wh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head
EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis
EU freedoms denied Palestinians, enjoyed by settlers
The 12-year blockade has wrecked the economy, created massive unemployment, and disenfranchised a youth with few if any future prospects. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections