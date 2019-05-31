Millions needed by mid-June to feed war-stricken Gazans

Earlier this month, war reached the Gaza Strip, compounding the misery of some two million people largely locked within the crumbling territory.
"The intensity of missiles and rockets flying back and forth was higher than in 2014 on a daily average basis," Matthias Schmale, who directs the United Nations relief for works agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), told EUobserver in an interview in Brussels.
The German director oversees the operations from an office inside a large wh...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.