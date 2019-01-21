Ad
euobserver
Protesters campaigning against article 13 of the proposed new EU copyright directive. They fear it could lead to online platforms filtering what they upload (Photo: epicenter .works)

'Meme ban' still on table in EU copyright bill, says MEP

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A centre-left British MEP involved in the EU institutional negotiations over a reformed copyright bill said on Monday (21 January) that the text as it stands could still lead to a ban on memes.

Memes are creative expressions - for example text, photo or video - that are often used as online jokes, and are popular among younger generations.

Since the reformed EU rules on copyright were proposed in September 2016, one of the biggest fears from the internet community was that the wor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Parliament to defang EU copyright reform
Copyright: Anatomy of a controversial report
MEPs side with Fry over McCartney on copyright
'Every group split' ahead of EU copyright vote
Protesters campaigning against article 13 of the proposed new EU copyright directive. They fear it could lead to online platforms filtering what they upload (Photo: epicenter .works)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections