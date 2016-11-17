Ad
The two leaders held an informal dinner on Wednesday evening (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Obama and Merkel defend free trade

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US and German leaders have said TTIP was a chance to “shape globalisation based on our values”, amid fears that Donald Trump would unravel trade and security plans.

US president Barack Obama and German chancellor Angela Merkel issued the appeal to salvage the EU-US free trade pact, known by its acronym TTIP, in an opinion article in WirtschaftsWoche, a German magazine, on Thursday (17 November).

They said the US and the EU already formed “the largest economic zone” in the w...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

