Obama and Merkel defend free trade

The US and German leaders have said TTIP was a chance to “shape globalisation based on our values”, amid fears that Donald Trump would unravel trade and security plans.

US president Barack Obama and German chancellor Angela Merkel issued the appeal to salvage the EU-US free trade pact, known by its acronym TTIP, in an opinion article in WirtschaftsWoche, a German magazine, on Thursday (17 November).

They said the US and the EU already formed “the largest economic zone” in the w...