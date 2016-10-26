EU waits for Gazprom settlement proposal

The European Commission has asked Gazprom to fall in line with EU competition rules as it seeks to settle their dispute amicably.

After meeting with representatives from the Russian state-owned energy gas company on Wednesday (26 October), EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement that she was awaiting commitments from Gazprom "to ensure the free flow of gas in central and eastern Europe at competitive prices."

She said that "all options remain on the tabl...