Ad
euobserver
Magnette: "The debate is about which globalisation we want" (Photo: Martin Caulier)

Wallonia still refuses to buy Ceta 'cat in a bag'

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Wallonia was, on Friday morning (21 October), still resisting pressure to back the EU-Canada trade deal.

"Difficulties remain, especially on a symbolic and extremely important politically issue: the settlement mechanism," the Belgian region's leader Paul Magnette told the Walloon parliament.

Magnette was addressing MPs after a meeting in Namur with Canada's international trade minister Chrystia Freedland and the former EU negotiator for the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreeme...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Wallonia leader rejects EU deadline on Canada
EU and Wallonia still stuck on Canada accord
Wallonia hinders Canada-EU trade deal
Magnette: "The debate is about which globalisation we want" (Photo: Martin Caulier)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections