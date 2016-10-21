Wallonia still refuses to buy Ceta 'cat in a bag'

Wallonia was, on Friday morning (21 October), still resisting pressure to back the EU-Canada trade deal.

"Difficulties remain, especially on a symbolic and extremely important politically issue: the settlement mechanism," the Belgian region's leader Paul Magnette told the Walloon parliament.

Magnette was addressing MPs after a meeting in Namur with Canada's international trade minister Chrystia Freedland and the former EU negotiator for the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreeme...