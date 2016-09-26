Hungarians to rebel against EU migrant quotas

Strolling around Budapest’s Keleti railway station, it is hard to imagine that only a year ago it was the epicenter of Europe’s refugee crisis.

In 2015, thousands of asylum seekers spent days stranded outside the station, waiting for trains heading to the West, as local volunteers helped out with food, and basic necessities.

Police barred people from entering the station, citing EU law that requires migrants to seek asylum in the first EU country where they arrive, and to be reg...