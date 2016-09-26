Ad
euobserver
Hundreds stayed at Budapest's Keleti railway station a year ago. (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Hungarians to rebel against EU migrant quotas

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, BUDAPEST,

Strolling around Budapest’s Keleti railway station, it is hard to imagine that only a year ago it was the epicenter of Europe’s refugee crisis.

In 2015, thousands of asylum seekers spent days stranded outside the station, waiting for trains heading to the West, as local volunteers helped out with food, and basic necessities.

Police barred people from entering the station, citing EU law that requires migrants to seek asylum in the first EU country where they arrive, and to be reg...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary distances itself from Slovak 'Brexit' threat
EU should kick out Hungary, says Luxembourg minister
Report: Hungary could push for treaty change on migration
Hundreds stayed at Budapest's Keleti railway station a year ago. (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections