EU to Turkey: Do you really want to join?

The EU has urged Turkey to clarify if it still wants to join the bloc, as relations between Ankara and Western allies deteriorate.

The EU’s enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn, spoke out in Austrian newspaper Die Presse on Wednesday (24 August), saying EU concern was "justified" that Turkey had violated rule of law in its purge after the failed putsch in July.

"If you want to join [the EU] you have to fulfil the criteria. The rules are not negotiable," he said.

"Turkey...