Deutsche Bank crisis tests EU regulation

EU finance ministers have tried to alleviate concerns about Deutsche Bank, whose fragility is putting to test the mechanisms put in place by the EU to avoid banks collapsing.
Slovakia's Peter Kazimir, who chaired a ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (11 October), said that the situation was not discussed.
"There is no particular threat, neither on this bank, nor on other European banks," French minister Michel Sapin told jou...
