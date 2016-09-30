Nervous investors pull money from Deutsche Bank

Some hedge funds pulled money from Deutsche Bank (DB) on Thursday (29 September) prompting shares to fall further, as the German lender tried to reassure investors.

The Bloomberg news agency reported, citing an internal DB document, that 10 out of the banks 800 or so hedge fund clients had moved part of their holdings to other banks, naming Millennium Partners, Rokos Capital Management, and Capula Investment Management.

The news prompted DB shares, which were already at historic l...