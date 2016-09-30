Ad
Wall Street: "It is all about confidence now" (Photo: Dan Nguyen @ New York City)

Nervous investors pull money from Deutsche Bank

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some hedge funds pulled money from Deutsche Bank (DB) on Thursday (29 September) prompting shares to fall further, as the German lender tried to reassure investors.

The Bloomberg news agency reported, citing an internal DB document, that 10 out of the banks 800 or so hedge fund clients had moved part of their holdings to other banks, naming Millennium Partners, Rokos Capital Management, and Capula Investment Management.

The news prompted DB shares, which were already at historic l...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

German bank woes prompt fear of EU crisis
