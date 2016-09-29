Ad
euobserver
Over 60,000 people are stuck in Greece. Many live in squalid camps. (Photo: © European Union 2016 - European Parliament)

Greece ill-prepared for EU asylum returns

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is putting pressure on Greece to start accepting returns of asylum seekers from other EU states, but Athens remains ill-prepared.

On Wednesday (28 September), EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said there "would be a gradual return" to the EU asylum system of returns under the so-called Dublin regulation.

But an understaffed Greek Asylum Service in July said it would take three years to clear the backlog of existing asylum claims.

The prospect of receiv...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



Migration





