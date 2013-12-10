Ad
euobserver
Protest in Berlin against Deutsche Bank's offshore tax services (Photo: Uwe Hiksch)

Fresh corruption scandal engulfs Deutsche Bank

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

US authorities are investigating Deutsche Bank, along with other multi-national banking behemoths like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Citi, on suspicion of using corrupt practices in China in order to acquire contracts from state-owned companies, the New York Times reports.

They are said to be hiring the offspring of top Chinese officials.

According to JPMorgan's internal emails, seen by the US paper, the American bank even came up with an own name for the programme: "Sons and Daught...

