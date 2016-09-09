Bosnia: Dangerous referendum ignores real problems

War rhetoric and threats of break-up are the most powerful campaign tool for politicians in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) before local elections scheduled for 2 October.
Local issues, like the fact that citizens of Sarajevo do not have 24-hour supply of water, have been eclipsed by a referendum organised in the Bosnian Serb entity Republika Srpska (RS) that has reignited ethnic and political divisions.
On 25 September, Bosnian Serb president Milorad Dodik is seeking public suppo...
