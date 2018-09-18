New book: Why war is coming

On the afternoon of 11 September 2001 - 17 years ago - Koert Debeuf was working in his office in the Flemish parliament in Brussels.

"I received a message from a journalist friend who asked me: "Are you watching CNN"?, he recalls.

"What I saw on TV was incomprehensible. One of the Twin Towers was burning because - they said - a plane had crashed into it. A few minutes later I saw another plane flying into the second tower, live. I texted my friend: 'This means war'. He answered: ...