Ad
euobserver
Koert Debeuf is a historian by education, a Middle East expert who experienced the Arab Spring revolution firsthand, while living in Cairo from 2011-2016

Interview

New book: Why war is coming

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

On the afternoon of 11 September 2001 - 17 years ago - Koert Debeuf was working in his office in the Flemish parliament in Brussels.

"I received a message from a journalist friend who asked me: "Are you watching CNN"?, he recalls.

"What I saw on TV was incomprehensible. One of the Twin Towers was burning because - they said - a plane had crashed into it. A few minutes later I saw another plane flying into the second tower, live. I texted my friend: 'This means war'. He answered: ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is a historian by education and a Middle East expert. He was speechwriter for Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt and experienced the Arab Spring revolution at firsthand, when living in Cairo from 2011-2016. "Tribalisation. Why war is coming" is published by ASP in Belgium.

Related articles

EP triggers sanctions procedure, Hungary calls 'fraud'
Swedes warned of EU collapse ahead of vote
EU states losing interest in anti-terror law
Macron picks up glove to fight Orban and allies
Koert Debeuf is a historian by education, a Middle East expert who experienced the Arab Spring revolution firsthand, while living in Cairo from 2011-2016

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is a historian by education and a Middle East expert. He was speechwriter for Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt and experienced the Arab Spring revolution at firsthand, when living in Cairo from 2011-2016. "Tribalisation. Why war is coming" is published by ASP in Belgium.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections