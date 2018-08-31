Ad
Kneissl, who was nominated by the far-right FPO party, spoke for Austria and for the EU in Vienna on Friday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Far-right ministers hog stage in Vienna

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Immigration and the far-right hogged the spotlight at this week's high-level EU meetings in a sign of the times in Europe.

The EU should prepare to deploy soldiers to its external borders to stop migrants, Mario Kunasek, Austria's defence minister, said in Vienna on Thursday (30 August).

France and Spain must also open ports to people rescued by Sophia, an EU naval operation in the Mediterranean, or Italy will wreck the mission, leaving people stuck at sea, Italy said.

