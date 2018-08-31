Far-right ministers hog stage in Vienna

Immigration and the far-right hogged the spotlight at this week's high-level EU meetings in a sign of the times in Europe.
The EU should prepare to deploy soldiers to its external borders to stop migrants, Mario Kunasek, Austria's defence minister, said in Vienna on Thursday (30 August).
France and Spain must also open ports to people rescued by Sophia, an EU naval operation in the Mediterranean, or Italy will wreck the mission, leaving people stuck at sea, Italy said.
T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
