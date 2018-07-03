Ad
euobserver
A minority of MEPs is worried of so-called killer robots being developed with EU money (Photo: Alyse & Remi)

MEPs delay debate about 'killer robots'

Digital
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament has postponed a debate on autonomous weapons systems, known colloquially as 'killer robots' – as it gets ready to vote on a €500m fund for military development.

A debate about the issue was included in an earlier version of the agenda for this week's plenary session in Strasbourg – the last one before a crucial United Nations meeting.

However, it was taken off to make place for a debate on road safety and cleaner transport.

"It will probably come back...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Related articles

'Killer robots' are not about Terminator
'Killer robot' projects eligible for EU defence fund
EU environment and science money moved to military fund
Killer robots debate shortened by unpaid bills
A minority of MEPs is worried of so-called killer robots being developed with EU money (Photo: Alyse & Remi)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections