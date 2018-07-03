MEPs delay debate about 'killer robots'

The European Parliament has postponed a debate on autonomous weapons systems, known colloquially as 'killer robots' – as it gets ready to vote on a €500m fund for military development.

A debate about the issue was included in an earlier version of the agenda for this week's plenary session in Strasbourg – the last one before a crucial United Nations meeting.

However, it was taken off to make place for a debate on road safety and cleaner transport.

"It will probably come back...