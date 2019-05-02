EU purchase of US gas serves dual purpose

The European Union and the United States have found a mutual interest in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which allows the two sides to cooperate on energy despite US president Donald Trump's aggressive stance towards the Paris climate treaty and currently tense EU-US trade relations.

"The United States has what Europe wants: an incredible abundance of clean and affordable gas," US secretary of energy Rick Perry said on Thursday (2 May).

Perry spoke at the first-ever High-...