Selmayr's promotion 'perfectly normal', Commission says

The European Commission insisted on Monday (26 February) that the appointment of its new secretary general was "perfectly normal and legal" despite secrecy surrounding the move last week.
"It's all according to the rules, the letter and the spirit of the rules," commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein told journalists.
Martin Selmayr, the powerful and sometimes controversial head of cabinet of commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was appointed last Wednesday during the we...
