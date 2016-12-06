Polish firm sues EU Commission over Gazprom privileges

Poland's state-owned gas consortium PGNiG filed a complaint to the European Court of Justice on Sunday (4 December), asking it to cancel a European Commission decision that would give Russian gas supplier Gazprom unique rights to the so-called Opal pipeline in Germany.

The Polish firm said the decision, which was taken on 28 October, went against EU antitrust rules on sharing of infrastructure. The extra Opal capacity will help Russia to expand the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany and s...