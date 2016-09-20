Ad
euobserver
Smaller Polish retailers support the tax, as it hits big businesses much harder. (Photo: msz.pl)

Commission targets Poland's supermarket tax

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission has announced an in-depth investigation into a Polish tax on the retail sector, in a move that could complicate Poland’s government's domestic plans.

The EU executive is concerned that the system, which was introduced on 1 September, amounts to state aid to small retailers because it taxes big businesses more heavily.

Poland was told to suspend the levy until the commission has concluded its probe, launched on Monday (19 September).

