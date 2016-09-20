Commission targets Poland's supermarket tax

The European Commission has announced an in-depth investigation into a Polish tax on the retail sector, in a move that could complicate Poland’s government's domestic plans.
The EU executive is concerned that the system, which was introduced on 1 September, amounts to state aid to small retailers because it taxes big businesses more heavily.
Poland was told to suspend the levy until the commission has concluded its probe, launched on Monday (19 September).
European Parli...
