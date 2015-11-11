Ad
euobserver
EU institutions are currently negotiating on the first-ever set of pan-European cyber security rules (Photo: Miguel)

Interview

Internet of Things to create security risks, EU cyber expert says

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The popularisation of the so-called Internet of Things will be accompanied with an increase in cyber threats.

“I can predict there will be applications which are not secure, because they are done by inexperienced people, and statistically you will then hear of more threats,” Udo Helmbrecht, executive director of the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (Enisa) said in an interview in Brussels.

The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the proliferation of digita...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalInterview

Related articles

EU online banking increasingly hit by cyber attacks
Europe must play stronger role in cyber security
Companies must report cyber attacks, EU says
Cyber space needs stronger rule of law
EU institutions are currently negotiating on the first-ever set of pan-European cyber security rules (Photo: Miguel)

Tags

DigitalInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections