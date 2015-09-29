Ad
Tackling migration would get 1.2 billion euros in funding, according to the EP budget committee's plans (Photo: Frontex)

MEPs beef up 2016 EU budget for migration and farmers

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament’s budget committee voted on Tuesday (29 September) not only to reverse the previous cuts from the 2016 EU budget, but to pledge new funds to tackle the refugee crisis, help European farmers and restore funding for innovation and research programs.

Voting in the EP’s budget committee started on Monday, and dealt with 1,902 amendments.

The committee proposed a budget of €157.4 billion in commitments - €4.4 billion more than previously agreed by me...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

