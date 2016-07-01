Brexit is 'not the end of the world' for EU

A week after the UK referendum, the bloc's leaders seem to be coming to terms with British voters' decision to leave the EU.

"Brexit is not a tragedy, simply reality," Slovak prime minister Robert Fico summarised on Thursday.

At a press conference in Bratislava on Friday (1 July) to launch Slovakia's six-month EU presidency, Fico and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker stressed that the EU was waiting for Britain to notify its intention to exit.

"We have no ti...