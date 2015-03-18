EU police agency steps up crackdown on migrant smuggling

The EU’s police agency Europol on Tuesday (17 March) launched a new intelligence-gathering team to crack down on gangs who smuggle thousands of migrants across the Mediterranean and into Europe.

The “JOT (Joint Operational Team) Mare" unit aims to help police dismantle the smuggling cartels and will be hosted at the EU agency in The Hague.

The unit will be working closely with the EU’s border surveillance agency, Frontex, and with Interpol, the international police agency based in...