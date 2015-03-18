Ad
Over 3,000 people died trying to cross the Mediterranean last year into Europe (Photo: mediterranean)

EU police agency steps up crackdown on migrant smuggling

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU’s police agency Europol on Tuesday (17 March) launched a new intelligence-gathering team to crack down on gangs who smuggle thousands of migrants across the Mediterranean and into Europe.

The “JOT (Joint Operational Team) Mare" unit aims to help police dismantle the smuggling cartels and will be hosted at the EU agency in The Hague.

The unit will be working closely with the EU’s border surveillance agency, Frontex, and with Interpol, the international police agency based in...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU keen for overseas delegations to handle asylum requests
Rule of Law

