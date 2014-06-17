The small price of democracy

The Portuguese constitutional court recently rejected government spending cuts for the sixth time.
In June 2012, the court stated that since a plan to limit extra holiday and Christmas pay was targeted only at public sector workers basic principles of equality were infringed.
Four more judgements were delivered in 2013.\n \nAmong these, the court defended the Portuguese people, in many cases jobless people, by banning measures which would cause excessive harm, such as a tax on u...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
