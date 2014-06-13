EU and US voice concern on reports of Russian tanks in Ukraine

The EU and US have urged Russia to stop arming Ukraine rebels after Ukraine said Russian tanks and artillery crossed the border on Thursday (12 June).
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said Ukraine’s new leader, Petro Poroshenko, told him about the tanks in a phonecall.
“It is very important that Russia ceases any kind of military actions in this area,” Barroso noted in a statement.
Jen Psaki, the US State Department spokeswoman, told press in Washington: ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
