Ad
euobserver
Janusz Korwin-Mikke - known for his bow ties amongst other things (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Polish radicals could get into EU parliament

EU Political
by Lukasz Lipinski, Warsaw,

An anti-European, economically liberal and socially extremely conservative party is polling to scoop up to three of Poland's seats in the EU elections later this month as it cashes in on the country's protest vote.

The New Right party is headed up by a 72-year old anti-establishment figure, Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who has proclaimed that "democracy is stupid".

"We will sell the site of the European Parliament and turn it into a brothel" is how he describes his aim in the European ele...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Poland's ruling party back in the lead after Ukraine crisis
No political fuel for Poland's far-right
Janusz Korwin-Mikke - known for his bow ties amongst other things (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections