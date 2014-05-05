Polish radicals could get into EU parliament

An anti-European, economically liberal and socially extremely conservative party is polling to scoop up to three of Poland's seats in the EU elections later this month as it cashes in on the country's protest vote.

The New Right party is headed up by a 72-year old anti-establishment figure, Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who has proclaimed that "democracy is stupid".

"We will sell the site of the European Parliament and turn it into a brothel" is how he describes his aim in the European ele...