'Everything is about basketball in Lithuania'

Forget football. In Lithuania, the national sport is basketball.

The home of 10 players who made it into America's basketball league, the NBA, Lithuania is a country where kids grow up shooting for the basket rather than the goal.

There are several basketball schools in every major town and physical education in schools usually ends up in a basketball game.

One retired star, Saulius Stombergas, spoke with EUobserver in May in the sports arena in Kaunas, a town 100km west o...