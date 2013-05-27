Ad
euobserver
Rome - too big to fail (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Italy to leave EU 'crisis list' after cutting deficit

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Italy is set to move off the EU 'crisis list' this week, as the European Commission acknowledges its efforts to reduce its budget deficit.

EU sources indicated on Monday (27 May) that Italy will be among several countries to be taken out of an Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) when the European Commission delivers its verdict on national reform programmes (NRPs) and budget plans on Wednesday (29 May).

Economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn will deliver "country-specific recommen...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Rome - too big to fail (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

