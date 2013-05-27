Italy to leave EU 'crisis list' after cutting deficit

Italy is set to move off the EU 'crisis list' this week, as the European Commission acknowledges its efforts to reduce its budget deficit.

EU sources indicated on Monday (27 May) that Italy will be among several countries to be taken out of an Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) when the European Commission delivers its verdict on national reform programmes (NRPs) and budget plans on Wednesday (29 May).

Economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn will deliver "country-specific recommen...