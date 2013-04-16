EU's flagship climate policy is sinking fast

The Emissions Trading System (ETS) is the EU’s flagship climate policy and it is sinking fast. The stated aim is to put a price on carbon, providing a financial incentive for companies to cut their pollution and, ultimately, invest in cleaner energy sources and more efficient technologies.

For many reasons, it has not done so and the market in emissions allowances has crashed.

The most recent proposal to re-float the scheme involved delaying (“backloading”) planned auctions of car...