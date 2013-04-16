Ad
Iceland's main export is fish. (Photo: European Commission)

Iceland signs first European free trade pact with China

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Iceland on Monday (15 April) became the first European country to sign a free trade agreement with China after six years of negotiations.

A joint-statement notes the two sides want “to enhance their exchange and practical co-operation on the Arctic” and “further deepen their mutually beneficial co-operation in the fields of trade and investment.”

The agreement will remove tariffs on most goods.

Experts say China is interested in gaining a foothold in the northern territory ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Iceland's main export is fish. (Photo: European Commission)

EU & the World

