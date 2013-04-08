Google's collision course with member states

European Union regulators have taken their first step to making good on their recent threat to take “repressive action” against Google by summer.
Following last month’s final meeting between Google and European regulators at which “no change” in Google’s attitude was seen, at least five European countries have begun their own investigations into Google’s global privacy policy, promising coordinated enforcement action by summer.
There is nothing to stop other EU member states from ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
