euobserver
At least five European countries have begun their own investigations into Google’s global privacy policy (Photo: nitot)

Google's collision course with member states

by Bryan Cunningham, Brussels,

European Union regulators have taken their first step to making good on their recent threat to take “repressive action” against Google by summer.

Following last month’s final meeting between Google and European regulators at which “no change” in Google’s attitude was seen, at least five European countries have begun their own investigations into Google’s global privacy policy, promising coordinated enforcement action by summer.

There is nothing to stop other EU member states from ...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

