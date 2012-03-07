Ad
PM Viktor Orban has failed to convince the EU he is not trying to extend party control over state institutions (Photo: European Parliament)

EU gives Hungary one month to fix laws

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission on Wednesday (7 March) gave Hungary a one-month deadline to change its controversial laws or face court cases in Luxembourg, just as Budapest is struggling to secure a loan from international lenders.

Reassurances by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that his government is not trying to expand political control over judges, data protection authorities and the central bank were deemed insufficient for the commission to drop its case, a commission spokeswoman said.

