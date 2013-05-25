US backs EU arms shipments to Syria rebels

The US has endorsed an Anglo-French proposal to let EU countries arm Syrian rebels, but Israel is against the move.
A US state department official told EUobserver in a written note on Friday (24 May) that: "Amending the EU arms embargo on Syria to allow for the provision of lethal assistance to the opposition is ultimately a decision for EU member states."
The contact added: "However … the US strongly supports the easing of the EU arms embargo as part of the international communi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
