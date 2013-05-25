Brussels to unveil national budget proposals this WEEK

The European Commission will on Wednesday (29 May) outline the economic and budgetary tasks it expects individual member states to carry out in order for the European economy to get back on track.
The far-reaching exercise tackles all aspects of national economic policy and is part of the recently-introduced "European semester" designed to keep governments on track so that no one country can derail the over all economy.
Sensitive areas such as tax policy are also part of the commi...
