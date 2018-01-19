Ad
Macron: "If you want access to the single market ... it means you need to contribute" (Photo: elysee.fr)

Pay into EU budget for market access, Macron tells May

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron warned British prime minister Theresa May on Thursday (18 January) that if the UK wants to maintain the level of access for London's financial centre to the EU's single market, Britain would have to pay into the EU budget after Brexit.

"The choice is on the British side, not on my side," Macron said at the joint press conference.

"If you want access to the single market, including the financial services, be my guest. But it means that you need to ...

