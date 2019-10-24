Ad
Investment in gas and oil continues despite growing awareness of climate emergency (Photo: European Parliament)

Gas and oil spent €250m lobbying EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The fossil fuel industry pumped €250m into lobbying the EU in the past 10 years to water down climate friendly laws and targets, according to a new report.

"A cool quarter of a billion over the last decade buys a lot of access and influence in Brussels," said Pascoe Sabido of Corporate Europe Observatory, a Brussels-based NGO, and one of the authors of the report.

Published on Thursday (24 October), the report says energy giants including BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total h...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

