Gas and oil spent €250m lobbying EU

The fossil fuel industry pumped €250m into lobbying the EU in the past 10 years to water down climate friendly laws and targets, according to a new report.

"A cool quarter of a billion over the last decade buys a lot of access and influence in Brussels," said Pascoe Sabido of Corporate Europe Observatory, a Brussels-based NGO, and one of the authors of the report.

Published on Thursday (24 October), the report says energy giants including BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total h...