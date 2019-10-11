Ad
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morewiecki with EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (Photo: European Commission)

Commission takes Poland to court on eve of election

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission will take Poland to the EU's top court over new rules to discipline judges, the EU executive announced on Thursday (10 October).

It is the third case the commission has referred to the court in recent years on rules introduced by the ruling nationalist-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) - which is poised to win a second term at general elections this weekend.

The commission said the government's new disciplinary regime "undermines the judicial independence...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

