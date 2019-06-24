Babis unmoved by EU scam allegations

Czech crowds have piled on pressure for the country's oligarch ruler, Andrei Babis, to step down.

But criminal allegations and leaked EU reports look unlikely to topple him any time soon.

Between 200,000 and 260,000 people urged Babis to go in a rally in Prague on Sunday (23 June), according to police and other estimates.

The crowd, carrying banners such as "Resign" and "We've Had Enough", was the largest in the country since the fall of communism there in 1989.

"I...