Climate protest in Sheffield (UK), a few weeks before EU elections in which green parties did well (Photo: Tim Dennell)

Commission goes easy on scant national climate plans

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU member states must do a lot more to achieve their common climate and energy promises for 2030, analyses of national domestic plans by the European Commission revealed on Tuesday (18 June).

The commission published country-by-country recommendations on how to improve the 28 draft national energy and climate plans.

However, the two commission politicians delivering the message did so in the most non-confrontational way, emphasising that the commission and the member states were o...

