Ad
euobserver
The race to succeed European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (r) continues (Photo: European Commission)

EU top jobs, Italy, and Western Balkans This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Talks on European Parliament (EP) groups and top jobs in the wake of the EU election last month continue this week.

Finance ministers will discuss whether to fine Italy for overspending on EU limits.

Western Balkans enlargement, Brexit, Russian gas supplies, and God will also keep EU commissioners busy.

The outgoing head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, is joining other centre-right politicians in San Sebastian, Spain, on Wednesday (12 June) and Thursday t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU six hold informal dinner on top jobs
Nato to add Macedonia despite Putin warning
Conte's tricky balancing act on Italian budget
The race to succeed European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (r) continues (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections