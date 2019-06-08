EU top jobs, Italy, and Western Balkans This WEEK

Talks on European Parliament (EP) groups and top jobs in the wake of the EU election last month continue this week.

Finance ministers will discuss whether to fine Italy for overspending on EU limits.

Western Balkans enlargement, Brexit, Russian gas supplies, and God will also keep EU commissioners busy.

The outgoing head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, is joining other centre-right politicians in San Sebastian, Spain, on Wednesday (12 June) and Thursday t...