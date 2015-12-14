EU summit to hold 'surprising' Russia sanctions debate

EU leaders will, this week, on Italy’s request debate whether to extend Russia sanctions, in a move called “surprising” by Poland.
Paolo Gentiloni, the Italian foreign minister, told press in Brussels on Monday (14 December): “This is on the table for the European Council on 17 and 18 December and, frankly, I don’t foresee a big discussion.”
He added: “Nobody is ‘for’ or ‘against’ sanctions. It’s not a matter of principle. We’ve all said the decision on roll-over of sanctions sho...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
