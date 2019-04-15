Vestager: Race for EU top job is 'no issue' outside Brussels

The question of who will become the next president of the European Commission is fodder for speculation among the people working for and with the EU institutions in Brussels.

But according to European commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager, ordinary citizens hardly care.

"As soon as you are out of the Brussels bubble, it's no issue whatsoever," she told EUobserver in an interview on Thursday (11 April).

"Most people I talk to - they are not so keen on who is who in...