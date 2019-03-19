Ad
euobserver
Michel Barnier arriving at the press conference after a meeting of EU affairs ministers in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Have a good reason for Brexit extension, Barnier tells UK

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned London on Tuesday (19 March) that EU leaders will need a concrete plan from the UK on how it would use the extra time, if an extension is to be granted to the Brexit process.

"EU leaders will need a concrete plan to be able to make an informed decision," Barnier told reporters after a meeting of EU affairs ministers.

The EU is expecting British prime minister Theresa May to request an extension to the Article 50 withdrawal proces...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Barnier: UK has to move on Brexit
May to seek Brexit extension amid UK 'constitutional crisis'
Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote
March 29 Brexit unlikely after UK rejects EU deal
Michel Barnier arriving at the press conference after a meeting of EU affairs ministers in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections