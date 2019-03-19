Have a good reason for Brexit extension, Barnier tells UK

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned London on Tuesday (19 March) that EU leaders will need a concrete plan from the UK on how it would use the extra time, if an extension is to be granted to the Brexit process.

"EU leaders will need a concrete plan to be able to make an informed decision," Barnier told reporters after a meeting of EU affairs ministers.

The EU is expecting British prime minister Theresa May to request an extension to the Article 50 withdrawal proces...